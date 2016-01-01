Dr. Timothy Mickel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mickel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Mickel, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Mickel, MD
Dr. Timothy Mickel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Mickel works at
Dr. Mickel's Office Locations
Timothy J Mickel M D A Medical903 N 2nd St, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 388-2050
Ouachita Parish Health Unit1650 Desiard St, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 361-7370
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Timothy Mickel, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1124198171
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Sw Med Center
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mickel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mickel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mickel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mickel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mickel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mickel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mickel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.