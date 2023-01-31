Overview

Dr. Timothy Miller, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital and Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at Lubbock Digestive Disease Associates in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Enteritis and Primary Biliary Cholangitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.