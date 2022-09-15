Dr. Timothy Miller Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Miller Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Miller Jr, MD
Dr. Timothy Miller Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine|University Of South Florida Morsani College Of Medicine Program and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Miller Jr works at
Dr. Miller Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Marcus Neuroscience Institute | Boca Raton800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- Health Care District of Palm Beach County
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller Jr?
Dr Miller is an excellent, caring physician. He communicates well and is very conservative in his treatment. Great resource for spine issues and back problems. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Timothy Miller Jr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1841566262
Education & Certifications
- Functional Neurosurgery, Duke University Health System
- Neurological Surgery, Duke University Health System
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine|University Of South Florida Morsani College Of Medicine Program
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Miller Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Miller Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller Jr works at
Dr. Miller Jr has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.