Overview of Dr. Timothy Miller Jr, MD

Dr. Timothy Miller Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine|University Of South Florida Morsani College Of Medicine Program and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Miller Jr works at Marcus Neuroscience Institute Neuro Critical Care| Baptist Health in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.