Dr. Timothy Miller, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (72)
Map Pin Small Aliso Viejo, CA
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Timothy Miller, MD

Dr. Timothy Miller, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Aliso Viejo, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Miller works at Refreshed Aesthetic Surgery in Aliso Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Refreshed Aesthetic Surgery Center Inc
    2 Journey Ste 208, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 215-5402

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Bags Under Eyes
Broken Nose
Deviated Septum
Bags Under Eyes
Broken Nose
Deviated Septum

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bags Under Eyes Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Ultrapulse CO2 Laser Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Special Needs Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 15, 2022
    I have seen Dr. Miller twice once two months ago and the time before 15 years ago. I would not go to see anyone else as he is the best !! He is always right on point with his recommendations but is also very approachable and willing to speak with myself or whomever regarding any of the procedures. I had CO2 lasering done two months ago and 15 years ago I had a full on CO2 resurfacing, blepharoplasty upper eyelids, and fat transfer. I recommend Dr. Miller to any and everyone who asks. His office staff and Sandi are exceptional. I can’t say enough about how talented he is !!
    Susan Schmidt — Nov 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Miller, MD
    About Dr. Timothy Miller, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992723209
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    Internship
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • California State University, Sacramento
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller works at Refreshed Aesthetic Surgery in Aliso Viejo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

