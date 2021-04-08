Dr. Timothy Monahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Monahan, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Monahan, MD is a Dermatologist in Danielson, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Day Kimball Hospital.
Locations
Northeast Surgical Asso PC55 Green Hollow Rd, Danielson, CT 06239 Directions (860) 779-1865
Hospital Affiliations
- Day Kimball Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr. Monahan very much. He is a kind and patient doctor who takes the time to explain everything about my care to me. The staff is friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Timothy Monahan, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1154321974
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Drexel U, College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monahan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monahan has seen patients for Rash, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Monahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.