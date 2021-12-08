Overview of Dr. Timothy Monahan, MD

Dr. Timothy Monahan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Liberty Hospital.



Dr. Monahan works at Providence Medical Group in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Leavenworth, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.