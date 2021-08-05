Dr. Timothy Mooney, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mooney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Mooney, DPM
Overview of Dr. Timothy Mooney, DPM
Dr. Timothy Mooney, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fallon, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital and Northern Nevada Medical Center.
Dr. Mooney works at
Dr. Mooney's Office Locations
-
1
Northern Nevada Medical Group1020 New River Pkwy Ste 200, Fallon, NV 89406 Directions (775) 428-2633Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Northern Nevada Medical Group - Sparks #2052385 E Prater Way Ste 205, Sparks, NV 89434 Directions (775) 356-4888
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Churchill Community Hospital
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mooney?
I am a current bunion correction patient one week post surgery. I selected Dr. Mooney based on his credentials and his expertise in lapiplasty. I couldn’t be more impressed. His diagnosis and pre-op surgery plan was provided to me in great detail. And the surgery went exactly as he explained. Office visits have been courteous, wait times nominal ( within minutes of appt. time). Given the time he spent with me on my first appt., I can see that each condition is different so I would have accepted and understood if my appt wait time was longer. He is personable and took the effort to get to know me. He’s a cool guy and it is has been a pleasure to have him as my physician to treat this longstanding condition. I would recommend Dr. Mooney without hesitation or reservation. The neighboring hospital has a nice community feeling.
About Dr. Timothy Mooney, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1891716478
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mooney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mooney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mooney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mooney works at
Dr. Mooney has seen patients for Bunion, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mooney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mooney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mooney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mooney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mooney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.