Overview of Dr. Timothy Morrow, MD

Dr. Timothy Morrow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Jackson Hospital and Clinic and Prattville Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Morrow works at Jackson Clinic Urology East in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.