Overview of Dr. Timothy Mountcastle, MD

Dr. Timothy Mountcastle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Mountcastle works at Mountcastle Plastic Surgery & Vein Institute in Ashburn, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.