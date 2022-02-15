Dr. Timothy Mountcastle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mountcastle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Mountcastle, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Mountcastle, MD
Dr. Timothy Mountcastle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Mountcastle's Office Locations
Mountcastle Plastic Surgery & Vein Institute44095 Pipeline Plz Ste 430, Ashburn, VA 20147 Directions (703) 858-3208Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am currently a patient of Dr. Mountcastle and give him the highest rating possible! First, he performed melanoma surgery on my leg which required treating my vein disease and then having a skin graft. I could not have been in better hands. I never remember having a doctor being available 24/7. He and his whole staff have been amazing! They are friendly, approachable, competent, and always available. Thank you, Dr. Mountcastle for your excellent care and for always being willing to explain the procedures and answer all my questions. I definitely will recommend you to others!
About Dr. Timothy Mountcastle, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1821015561
Education & Certifications
- Medical Center Of Louisiana At N O
- Howard University College of Medicine
- JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mountcastle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mountcastle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mountcastle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mountcastle has seen patients for Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mountcastle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mountcastle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mountcastle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mountcastle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mountcastle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.