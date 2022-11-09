Dr. Muchayi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Muchayi, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Muchayi, MD
Dr. Timothy Muchayi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center, Mimbres Memorial Hospital and Mountain View Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Muchayi's Office Locations
Southwest Retina Consultants3900 E Lohman Ave Ste B, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-4774Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Medical Center
- Mimbres Memorial Hospital
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He is treating my husband, James Straka, for stage 3 kidney failure. He reviewed all of his meds & substituted other meds that weren’t NSAIDS & is thoroughly following his medical condition. He is the best nephrologist my husband has seen since he first needed the care of a nephrologist.
Dr. Muchayi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muchayi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muchayi has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muchayi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
