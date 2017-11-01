Overview of Dr. Timothy Mullins, MD

Dr. Timothy Mullins, MD is an Urology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Mullins works at Piedmont Urological Ct in High Point, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.