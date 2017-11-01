See All Urologists in High Point, NC
Dr. Timothy Mullins, MD

Urology
3.3 (21)
Map Pin Small High Point, NC
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Timothy Mullins, MD

Dr. Timothy Mullins, MD is an Urology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Mullins works at Piedmont Urological Ct in High Point, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mullins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Piedmont Urological Ct
    218 Gatewood Ave, High Point, NC 27262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 886-5151
  2. 2
    High Point Medical Center
    601 N Elm St, High Point, NC 27262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 878-6071

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
  • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Yeast Infections
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Yeast Infections

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 01, 2017
    Clemmons, NC — Nov 01, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Timothy Mullins, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730105404
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New England Med Center Hosps
    Residency
    Internship
    • W Va University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University
    Medical Education

