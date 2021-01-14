Overview of Dr. Timothy Murphy, MD

Dr. Timothy Murphy, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, Providence St. Peter Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Murphy works at Mary Bridge Children's Orthopedics in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Olympia, WA and Centralia, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.