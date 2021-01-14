Dr. Timothy Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Murphy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Murphy, MD
Dr. Timothy Murphy, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, Providence St. Peter Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Murphy works at
Dr. Murphy's Office Locations
Mary Bridge Children's Health Center311 S L St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 403-7483
Mary Bridge Pediatric Specialty Clinic - Olympia3504 12th Ave NE, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (253) 403-4613
PedsNW Centralia Respiratory and Sleep Clinic1911 Cooks Hill Rd, Centralia, WA 98531 Directions (253) 383-5777
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My son has been a patient of Dr. Murphy’s for a couple years now and we can’t say enough good things about him! He is full of so much knowledge and experience and has taken the time to get to know my son while also trying to figure out how to best treat him. We are eternally grateful for Dr. Murphy and all he’s done for our family.
About Dr. Timothy Murphy, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
