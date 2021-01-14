See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Timothy Murphy, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Timothy Murphy, MD

Dr. Timothy Murphy, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, Providence St. Peter Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Murphy works at Mary Bridge Children's Orthopedics in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Olympia, WA and Centralia, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Murphy's Office Locations

    Mary Bridge Children's Health Center
    311 S L St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 403-7483
    Mary Bridge Pediatric Specialty Clinic - Olympia
    3504 12th Ave NE, Olympia, WA 98506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 403-4613
    PedsNW Centralia Respiratory and Sleep Clinic
    1911 Cooks Hill Rd, Centralia, WA 98531 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 383-5777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
  • Providence St. Peter Hospital
  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Restless Leg Syndrome
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  Anxiety
Apnea Chevron Icon
  Apnea
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Lung Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  Diarrhea
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  Fever
Fiberoptic Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Infantile Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  Insomnia
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  Migraine
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  Nausea
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Ventilator Management Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Timothy Murphy, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003881681
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

