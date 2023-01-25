Dr. Timothy Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Murphy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Murphy, MD
Dr. Timothy Murphy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, St. Francis Medical Center and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Murphy works at
Dr. Murphy's Office Locations
-
1
Colorado Springs - Penrose Pavilion2312 N Nevada Ave Ste 400, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 577-2555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- St. Francis Medical Center
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murphy?
Dr. Murphy is most professional. He shows concern for his patients, is a good listener, is very respectful of his patient, answers all questions, gives of his time. He is first rate!
About Dr. Timothy Murphy, MD
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1972591212
Education & Certifications
- POST-DOCTORAL FELLOWSHIP, HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES, JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY, BALTIMORE, MD|Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Fitzsimmons Army Med Center|INTERNAL MEDICINE, WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, WASHINGTON, DC
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy works at
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.