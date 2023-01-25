Overview of Dr. Timothy Murphy, MD

Dr. Timothy Murphy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, St. Francis Medical Center and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Murphy works at Colorado Springs - Penrose Pavilion in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.