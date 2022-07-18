See All Ophthalmologists in South Miami, FL
Dr. Timothy Murray, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (43)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Timothy Murray, MD

Dr. Timothy Murray, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.

Dr. Murray works at Murray Ocular Oncology and Retina in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Malignant Neoplasm of Eye and Macular Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Murray's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Murray Ocular Oncology & Retina Inc.
    6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 612, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 487-7470

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Larkin Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Cancer
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Macular Edema
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Choroideremia Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Leucocoria Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 18, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr Murray's since last October. I could not be more pleased with him, his staff, and the care that they have provided to me. From the moment I arrive, until the moment I leave, everyone treats me with care, compassion, and heartfelt good wishes for my recovery! If there was anything that I would improve upon, it would be the hospital that he uses for his surgical procedures.
    Jeffrey Viselman — Jul 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Murray, MD
    About Dr. Timothy Murray, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891710851
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Med College Of Wisconsin|University Of California San Francisco
    Internship
    • Union Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murray works at Murray Ocular Oncology and Retina in South Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Murray’s profile.

    Dr. Murray has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Malignant Neoplasm of Eye and Macular Edema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

