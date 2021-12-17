Dr. Timothy Newton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Newton, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Newton, MD
Dr. Timothy Newton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO.
Dr. Newton works at
Dr. Newton's Office Locations
Matthews-Vu Medical Group1715 N Weber St Ste 120, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 632-4455Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newton?
Truly a doctor who cares about his patients. Takes the time to to discuss your concerns, and treatment options with you. Is respectful of how you want to handle your personal healthcare choices. Very personable and easy to talk to.
About Dr. Timothy Newton, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1356703060
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newton works at
Dr. Newton speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Newton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newton.
