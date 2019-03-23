Dr. Timothy Nichols, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nichols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Nichols, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Nichols, MD
Dr. Timothy Nichols, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Dr. Nichols works at
Dr. Nichols' Office Locations
Timothy D Nichols M.d.p.a.12606 Greenville Ave Ste 160, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (469) 364-7880
Medical Edge Healthcare Group PA6957 W Plano Pkwy Ste 1300, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 820-1400
Town East Diagnostic and Therapy Center1645 N Town East Blvd Ste 503, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (972) 686-3901
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This is a terrific facility and dr. nichols is a wonderful physician. he is a cautious provider as well as personable. his staff is very professional. he keeps in touch with all your medical professionals and ensures a coordinated results. it made my radiation treatments very easy to bear.
About Dr. Timothy Nichols, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1093752073
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nichols has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nichols accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nichols.
