See All Radiation Oncologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Timothy Nichols, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Timothy Nichols, MD

Radiation Oncology
3.6 (12)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Timothy Nichols, MD

Dr. Timothy Nichols, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.

Dr. Nichols works at North Point Cancer Center in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX and Mesquite, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Nichols' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Timothy D Nichols M.d.p.a.
    12606 Greenville Ave Ste 160, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 364-7880
  2. 2
    Medical Edge Healthcare Group PA
    6957 W Plano Pkwy Ste 1300, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 820-1400
  3. 3
    Town East Diagnostic and Therapy Center
    1645 N Town East Blvd Ste 503, Mesquite, TX 75150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 686-3901

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
External Beam Radiotherapy Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Methods Chevron Icon
Radioactive Iodine I-131 Therapy Chevron Icon
Radium-223 Dichloride for Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Xofigo® Treatment for Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nichols?

    Mar 23, 2019
    This is a terrific facility and dr. nichols is a wonderful physician. he is a cautious provider as well as personable. his staff is very professional. he keeps in touch with all your medical professionals and ensures a coordinated results. it made my radiation treatments very easy to bear.
    — Mar 23, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Nichols, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Timothy Nichols, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nichols to family and friends

    Dr. Nichols' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nichols

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Timothy Nichols, MD.

    About Dr. Timothy Nichols, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093752073
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Nichols, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nichols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nichols has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nichols.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nichols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nichols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Timothy Nichols, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.