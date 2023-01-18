Overview

Dr. Timothy Nielsen, MD is a Dermatologist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Nielsen works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Boynton Beach in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Keratosis, Actinic Keratosis and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

