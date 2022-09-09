Dr. Timothy Noveroske, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noveroske is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Noveroske, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Noveroske, MD
Dr. Timothy Noveroske, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Noveroske works at
Dr. Noveroske's Office Locations
-
1
General Vascular Surgery6301 University Commons Ste 340, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 236-1888
-
2
Memorial Hospital of South Bend615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 289-4879
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Noveroske?
Wonderful experience Great bedside manner.
About Dr. Timothy Noveroske, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1285611442
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noveroske has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noveroske accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noveroske has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noveroske works at
Dr. Noveroske has seen patients for Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Hernia Repair, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noveroske on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Noveroske. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noveroske.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noveroske, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noveroske appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.