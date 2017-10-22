See All General Surgeons in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Timothy Novosel, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Timothy Novosel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Va Med School Norfolk and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Childrens Hospital Of The Kings Daughters, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Dr. Novosel works at Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury and Rib Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington
    1725 New Hanover Medical Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 505-4764

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Rib Fracture
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Rib Fracture
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)

Traumatic Brain Injury
Rib Fracture
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Burn Injuries
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Gallstones
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Port Placements or Replacements
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Abscess
Abdominal Hernia
Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Drainage
Bone Cancer
Breast Abscess
Breast Lump
Chemical Burn
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Electrical Burn
Esophageal Diverticulum
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastric Ulcer
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Ischemic Colitis
Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Meckel's Diverticulum
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Perianal Abscess
Perirectal Abscess
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Rectovaginal Fistula
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Second-Degree Burns
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Third-Degree Burns
Thyroid Nodule
Traumatic Hernia
Ulcerative Colitis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Timothy Novosel, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1518072156
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Maryland Med Center
    Residency
    • Eastern Virginia Med School
    Internship
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk
    Medical Education
    • Eastern Va Med School Norfolk
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Childrens Hospital Of The Kings Daughters
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
    • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Novosel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novosel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Novosel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Novosel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Novosel works at Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Novosel’s profile.

    Dr. Novosel has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury and Rib Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novosel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Novosel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novosel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novosel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novosel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

