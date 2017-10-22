Dr. Timothy Novosel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novosel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Novosel, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Novosel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Va Med School Norfolk and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Childrens Hospital Of The Kings Daughters, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Dr. Novosel works at
Locations
Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington1725 New Hanover Medical Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 505-4764
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Novosel and his team has done amazing job with my 9 surgeries they have done. I was referred to him from the Acc clinic for my Hidradenitis Suppurative,also they done my skin graph and it's now been 3 years and my life is so much better.thanks Dr.Novosel and team!!!!!!!
About Dr. Timothy Novosel, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland Med Center
- Eastern Virginia Med School
- Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk
- Eastern Va Med School Norfolk
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Childrens Hospital Of The Kings Daughters
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Novosel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novosel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novosel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Novosel has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury and Rib Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novosel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Novosel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novosel.
