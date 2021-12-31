Dr. O'Byrne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Timothy O'Byrne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy O'Byrne, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. O'Byrne works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Associates of Staten Island LLC501 Seaview Ave Ste 100, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 667-0077
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was first referred to Dr. O'Byrne after we found I ay have high blood pressure during a dental treatment. My dentist stopped the procedure and called Dr. O'Byrne immediately and Dr. O'Byrne and his team accommodated me with an in office visit during COVID the very next day. He and his assistant are amazing! They do everything they can do make sure their patients are comfortable, safe and heard. I called once after being startled to my core by what I realize now was panic attack. Dr. O'Byrne's assistant took the time to talk with me and get every detail. Dr. O'Byrne called soon after to assure me that I was ok and would be ok and to take every measure to relax. He said if I still needed to talk or see him, he would be happy to make the time. They never dismissed my concerns or questions. Im so thankful to have Dr. O'Byrne as part of my medical team!
About Dr. Timothy O'Byrne, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1538144514
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
