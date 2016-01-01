Dr. Timothy O'Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy O'Connor, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy O'Connor, MD
Dr. Timothy O'Connor, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East and Bethesda Hospital West.
Dr. O'Connor's Office Locations
Marcus Neuroscience Institute | Boynton Beach2800 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 160, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions
Marcus Neuroscience Institute | Boca Raton800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Bethesda Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Timothy O'Connor, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- CAST Accredited Complex Spine Surgery, Department of Neurosurgery, University at Buffalo, Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
- Neurological Surgery, Department of Neurosurgery, University of Florida College of Medicine
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
