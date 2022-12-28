Overview

Dr. Timothy O'Donnell, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North and Miami Valley Hospital South.



Dr. O'Donnell works at Miami Valley Primary Care in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.