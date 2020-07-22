Dr. Timothy Offensend, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Offensend is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Offensend, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Offensend, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Offensend works at
Locations
1
Steven Machtinger MD & Associates Inc.100 S Ellsworth Ave Ste 700, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 347-0063
2
Bay Area Urology Medical Group50 S San Mateo Dr Ste 120, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 347-0063
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Offensend?
Wow, it's painful to read these negative reviews! My experience is VERY different. Despite the fact that the medical insurance companies make it necessary for ALL doctors to cram too many patient visits into their day, Dr. Offensend is first class: thorough, kind, and knowledgable. He's more than patient with the many questions I ask. I actually don't care how personable the office staff is at any doctor's office because, if you're seeing a really good doctor, his/her staff is usually crazy busy. I find it's really easy to cut through all that this with just a smile and a kind word.
About Dr. Timothy Offensend, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1083667539
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Offensend has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Offensend accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Offensend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Offensend works at
Dr. Offensend has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Lipid Disorders and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Offensend on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Offensend. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Offensend.
