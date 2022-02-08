Dr. Timothy Oldani, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oldani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Oldani, DPM
Overview of Dr. Timothy Oldani, DPM
Dr. Timothy Oldani, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Oldani's Office Locations
Mo Foot and Ankle621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 7005B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 991-3668
Missouri Foot and Ankle1515 Astra Way, Arnold, MO 63010 Directions (314) 352-2711
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have gone to Dr. Oldani multiple times, he is very professional and has given me great advice. I would definitely recommend him (and have).
About Dr. Timothy Oldani, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University
Dr. Oldani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oldani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oldani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oldani has seen patients for Bunion Surgery and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oldani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Oldani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oldani.
