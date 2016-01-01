Dr. Timothy Olsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Olsen, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Olsen, MD
Dr. Timothy Olsen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
Dr. Olsen works at
Dr. Olsen's Office Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic-rochester200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-2511
-
2
Comprehensive Ophthalmology Corneaglaucoma Oculoplastic Ophthalmology1365B Clifton Rd NE Rm 6161, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olsen?
About Dr. Timothy Olsen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1770688376
Education & Certifications
- Emory Univ
- Univ Minn
- St Luke Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olsen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olsen works at
Dr. Olsen has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Olsen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.