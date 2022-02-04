Overview

Dr. Timothy Olson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Westerly, RI. They graduated from University Of Minnesota and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.



Dr. Olson works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Westerly, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.