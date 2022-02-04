Dr. Timothy Olson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Olson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Olson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Westerly, RI. They graduated from University Of Minnesota and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.
Dr. Olson works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group35 Wells St Unit 4, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 348-3865
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olson?
Dr. Olson is professional, personable, and patient. He is refreshing because he actually looks at you when you speak rather than stares at his computer, and he never interrupts you. The only concern is that it takes an inordinately long time to get in to see him. Clearly HHC needs to staff the Mystic office better as there seems to be a shortage of physicians of every specialty, and patients can’t get in to see them.
About Dr. Timothy Olson, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1558479261
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University Of Minnesota
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olson works at
Dr. Olson has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.