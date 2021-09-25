Overview of Dr. Timothy Omalley II, MD

Dr. Timothy Omalley II, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.



Dr. Omalley II works at ENT and FACIAL PLASTIC SURGERY CENTER OF FREDERICKSBURG in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Stafford, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum, Tinnitus and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.