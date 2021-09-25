See All Otolaryngologists in Fredericksburg, VA
Dr. Timothy Omalley II, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
Overview of Dr. Timothy Omalley II, MD

Dr. Timothy Omalley II, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.

Dr. Omalley II works at ENT and FACIAL PLASTIC SURGERY CENTER OF FREDERICKSBURG in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Stafford, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum, Tinnitus and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Omalley II's Office Locations

    Ear Nose and Throat and Facial Plastic Surgery Center of Frederick
    1708 Fall Hill Ave Ste 100, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 371-1226
    ENT and FACIAL PLASTIC SURGERY CENTER OF FREDERICKSBURG
    282 Choptank Rd Ste 107, Stafford, VA 22556 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 288-9627

  • Mary Washington Hospital

Deviated Septum
Tinnitus
Ear Ache
Deviated Septum
Tinnitus
Ear Ache

Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Sep 25, 2021
    Dr O'Malley was professional and explained things in terms I could understand. The rest of the staff was very cordial and professional. I would certainly recommend them.
    Larry Wilson — Sep 25, 2021
    About Dr. Timothy Omalley II, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1063473395
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Dr. Timothy Omalley II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Omalley II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Omalley II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Omalley II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Omalley II has seen patients for Deviated Septum, Tinnitus and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Omalley II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Omalley II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omalley II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Omalley II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Omalley II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

