Dr. Timothy Omalley II, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Omalley II, MD
Dr. Timothy Omalley II, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.
Dr. Omalley II works at
Dr. Omalley II's Office Locations
Ear Nose and Throat and Facial Plastic Surgery Center of Frederick1708 Fall Hill Ave Ste 100, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 371-1226
ENT and FACIAL PLASTIC SURGERY CENTER OF FREDERICKSBURG282 Choptank Rd Ste 107, Stafford, VA 22556 Directions (540) 288-9627
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr O'Malley was professional and explained things in terms I could understand. The rest of the staff was very cordial and professional. I would certainly recommend them.
About Dr. Timothy Omalley II, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1063473395
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Omalley II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Omalley II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Omalley II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Omalley II works at
Dr. Omalley II has seen patients for Deviated Septum, Tinnitus and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Omalley II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Omalley II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omalley II.
