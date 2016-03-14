Overview of Dr. Timothy Ong, MD

Dr. Timothy Ong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Ong works at SCV Inpatient Program in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.