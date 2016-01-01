Dr. Timothy Oswald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oswald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Oswald, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Oswald, MD
Dr. Timothy Oswald, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Dr. Oswald's Office Locations
Pediatric Orthopaedic Associates6 Executive Park Dr NE Ste 10, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 321-9900
Georgia Retina PC575 Professional Dr Ste 550, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 237-9055
- 3 2550 Windy Hill Rd SE Ste 310, Marietta, GA 30067 Directions (404) 321-9900
Pediatric Orthopaedic Assoc.1180 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144 Directions (404) 321-9900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Timothy Oswald, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, German
- 1114965241
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Orthopedic Surgery
