Dr. Timothy Panella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Panella, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Panella, MD
Dr. Timothy Panella, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Panella works at
Dr. Panella's Office Locations
-
1
University Cancer Specialists1926 Alcoa Hwy Ste 350, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 544-8780
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Panella?
He has been my oncologist for five years, and I thank God for him! I asked God to lead me to the best, and He did! I love that Dr. Panella attends several large symposiums on breast cancer every year and treats patients with compassion. He’s a great hugger, too!
About Dr. Timothy Panella, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1801908223
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Worcester Meml Hosp
- Worcester Meml Hosp
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panella accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panella works at
Dr. Panella has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Melanoma and Tonsil Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Panella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.