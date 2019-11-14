Overview of Dr. Timothy Panella, MD

Dr. Timothy Panella, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Panella works at University Cancer Specialists in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Melanoma and Tonsil Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.