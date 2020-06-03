See All Dermatologists in Overland Park, KS
Super Profile

Dr. Timothy Parker, MD

Dermatology
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Timothy Parker, MD is a Dermatologist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their fellowship with UPMC Shadyside

They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    9100 W 74th St, Overland Park, KS 66204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 661-1755

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 03, 2020
    I have had multiple cancer removals including some grafts over the past 10 years w Dr. Parker. I can not say enough good things about the staff, nurses, and Dr. Parker! All staff are compassionate and professional. Dr. Parker is a very skilled MOHS surgeon and overall nice person! His nurses are highly skilled as well. I am a nurse myself so tend to be very particular with which doctors I see. I highly recommend Dr. Parker and his staff!
    — Jun 03, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Parker, MD
    About Dr. Timothy Parker, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487659959
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UPMC Shadyside
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Residency
    Internship
    • Good Samaritan Fam Med Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Iowa
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parker has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

