Dr. Timothy Parker, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Parker, MD is a Dermatologist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their fellowship with UPMC Shadyside
They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9100 W 74th St, Overland Park, KS 66204 Directions (913) 661-1755
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had multiple cancer removals including some grafts over the past 10 years w Dr. Parker. I can not say enough good things about the staff, nurses, and Dr. Parker! All staff are compassionate and professional. Dr. Parker is a very skilled MOHS surgeon and overall nice person! His nurses are highly skilled as well. I am a nurse myself so tend to be very particular with which doctors I see. I highly recommend Dr. Parker and his staff!
About Dr. Timothy Parker, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1487659959
Education & Certifications
- UPMC Shadyside
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Good Samaritan Fam Med Center
- University of Iowa
