Dr. Pater has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Pater, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Pater, MD
Dr. Timothy Pater, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Longmont United Hospital and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.
Dr. Pater works at
Dr. Pater's Office Locations
Front Range Orthopedic Center1610 Dry Creek Dr Ste 200, Longmont, CO 80503 Directions (303) 772-1600
Front Range Orthopedics & Spine4943 Highway 52, Frederick, CO 80514 Directions (303) 772-1600
Ncmc Specialty Clinic300 Exempla Cir Ste 200, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (720) 890-8292
Longmont1551 Professional Ln Unit 200, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 772-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Longmont United Hospital
- UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Colorado Access
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Pennacle
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pater is absolutely the best Doctor that I have been to in my 65 years of life. I have had 2 operations from Dr. Pater & all I can say is that he & his staff have made it easy & comfortable. Less pain & stress than I expected. Words cannot express my admiration & respect that I have for Dr. Pater. Not to mention his professional & caring staff. The BEST, the GOAT!
About Dr. Timothy Pater, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Marquette University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
