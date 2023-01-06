Overview of Dr. Timothy Pater, MD

Dr. Timothy Pater, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Longmont United Hospital and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.



Dr. Pater works at Orthopaedic & Spine Center Of The Rockies in Longmont, CO with other offices in Frederick, CO and Lafayette, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.