Dr. Timothy Pater, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.8 (146)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Timothy Pater, MD

Dr. Timothy Pater, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Longmont United Hospital and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.

Dr. Pater works at Orthopaedic & Spine Center Of The Rockies in Longmont, CO with other offices in Frederick, CO and Lafayette, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pater's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Front Range Orthopedic Center
    1610 Dry Creek Dr Ste 200, Longmont, CO 80503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 772-1600
  2. 2
    Front Range Orthopedics & Spine
    4943 Highway 52, Frederick, CO 80514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 772-1600
  3. 3
    Ncmc Specialty Clinic
    300 Exempla Cir Ste 200, Lafayette, CO 80026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 890-8292
  4. 4
    Longmont
    1551 Professional Ln Unit 200, Longmont, CO 80501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 772-1600

Hospital Affiliations
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Longmont United Hospital
  • UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Colorado Access
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Pennacle
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 146 ratings
    Patient Ratings (146)
    5 Star
    (135)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 06, 2023
    Dr. Pater is absolutely the best Doctor that I have been to in my 65 years of life. I have had 2 operations from Dr. Pater & all I can say is that he & his staff have made it easy & comfortable. Less pain & stress than I expected. Words cannot express my admiration & respect that I have for Dr. Pater. Not to mention his professional & caring staff. The BEST, the GOAT!
    Dr. Pater — Jan 06, 2023
    About Dr. Timothy Pater, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1306881586
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Internship
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Marquette University
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pater has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pater has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pater on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    146 patients have reviewed Dr. Pater. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pater.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

