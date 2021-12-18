Overview of Dr. Timothy Perozek, MD

Dr. Timothy Perozek, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Perozek works at SEE RIGHT NOW with TIMOTHY PEROZEK, MD in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Retinoschisis and Retinal Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.