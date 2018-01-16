Overview of Dr. Timothy Peters, MD

Dr. Timothy Peters, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Lassen Medical Center, Fairchild Medical Center, Mayers Memorial Hospital, Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Mercy Medical Center Redding, Oroville Hospital, Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka, Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital and Trinity Hospital.



Dr. Peters works at Arthritis Associates Of Redding in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.