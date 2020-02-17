Dr. Timothy Peters, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Peters, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Peters, DO
Dr. Timothy Peters, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with Tampa General Hospital
Dr. Peters works at
Dr. Peters' Office Locations
Bone and Joint Surgeons Inc. - Dayton8805 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45415 Directions (937) 836-3118Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Bone and Joint Surgeons Inc.2587 Commons Blvd Ste 110, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Directions (937) 424-5825
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peters is an excellent surgeon. He has wonderful bedside manner and is very knowledgeable. I am appreciative of him and his expertise.
About Dr. Timothy Peters, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tampa General Hospital
- Orthopaedic Residency Ohio University At Grandview Hospital Dayton Oh 1997
- Ohio University/grandview Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Peters works at
Dr. Peters has seen patients for Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open, Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Pelvic Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.