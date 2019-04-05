See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Folsom, CA
Dr. Timothy Phelan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (25)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Timothy Phelan, MD

Dr. Timothy Phelan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.

Dr. Phelan works at Creekside OB/GYN of Folsom Medical Corporation in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Phelan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Creekside Ob.gyn. of Folsom Medical Corp.
    1621 Creekside Dr Ste 102, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 984-7428

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Cervicitis
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Cervicitis
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 05, 2019
    About Dr. Timothy Phelan, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • La St U Sch Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Phelan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phelan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phelan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phelan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phelan works at Creekside OB/GYN of Folsom Medical Corporation in Folsom, CA. View the full address on Dr. Phelan’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Phelan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phelan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phelan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phelan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

