Overview of Dr. Timothy Phelan, MD

Dr. Timothy Phelan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.



Dr. Phelan works at Creekside OB/GYN of Folsom Medical Corporation in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.