Dr. Timothy Phelan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.
Creekside Ob.gyn. of Folsom Medical Corp.1621 Creekside Dr Ste 102, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 984-7428
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
Dr. Phelan is awesome. He took excellent care of me during my third pregnancy and was amazing during labor and delivery. Very calm and skilled and helped me navigate a successful natural delivery after an extremely fast labor. No complications! Very caring and always takes time to ask if you have questions. The office staff is very friendly and I never had to wait very long for my appointments.
- La St U Sch Med
- Charity Hospital
- Oregon U, School of Medicine
Dr. Phelan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phelan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phelan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Phelan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phelan.
