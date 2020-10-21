Dr. Pingree has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Pingree, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Pingree, MD
Dr. Timothy Pingree, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Pingree works at
Dr. Pingree's Office Locations
Integrated Ear, Nose, and Throat9960 Sky Ridge Ave, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 706-1616Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Timothy Pingree, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386734457
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Health Sciences Ctr (San Antonio)
- University Of Texas Health Science Ctr (San Antonio)
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pingree accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pingree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pingree works at
Dr. Pingree has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Chronic Sinusitis and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pingree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pingree speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Pingree. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pingree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pingree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pingree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.