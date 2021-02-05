Overview

Dr. Timothy Plerhoples, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Plerhoples works at Fairfax Colon & Rectal Surgery in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Reston, VA and Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.