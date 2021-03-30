Dr. Timothy Pliske, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pliske is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Pliske, DDS
Overview of Dr. Timothy Pliske, DDS
Dr. Timothy Pliske, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Bedford, IN.
Dr. Pliske works at
Dr. Pliske's Office Locations
-
1
South Central Oral Surgery2614 SMILE LN, Bedford, IN 47421 Directions (812) 329-5458
Hospital Affiliations
- Monroe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pliske?
If you ever have to have oral surgery, this is the guy.
About Dr. Timothy Pliske, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1134206618
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pliske has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pliske has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pliske works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pliske. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pliske.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pliske, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pliske appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.