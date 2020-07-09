Dr. Timothy Poppell, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poppell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Poppell, DMD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Poppell, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Debary, FL. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Florida.
Dr. Poppell works at
Locations
-
1
Poppell Orthodontics Debary, FL2808 Enterprise Rd Ste 105, Debary, FL 32713 Directions (386) 217-8317
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poppell?
10/10 recommend Dr. Popell’s office. Clean, friendly environment and awesome service. Dr. Popell & Lauren are FANTASTIC! Great experience
About Dr. Timothy Poppell, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1457484990
Education & Certifications
- Orthodontics
- Univ of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poppell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Poppell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Poppell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poppell works at
458 patients have reviewed Dr. Poppell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poppell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poppell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poppell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.