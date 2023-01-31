See All Neurologists in Spokane, WA
Dr. Timothy Powell, MD

Neurology
4.6 (39)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Timothy Powell, MD

Dr. Timothy Powell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Dr. Powell works at Providence Epilepsy Center in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Powell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Providence Medical Group
    105 W 8th Ave Ste 318C, Spokane, WA 99204 (509) 474-6650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Providence Holy Family Hospital
  Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Sudoscan
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    AvMed
    Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross of Idaho
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    First Choice Health
    First Health
    Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    Health Net
    HealthSmart
    Humana
    Medicare
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    ODS Health Plan
    PacificSource
    Premera Blue Cross
    Providence Health Plans
    Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 31, 2023
    His bedside manner wasn't the best but he was great at what he does. He got stuff done in one appointment that other doctors couldn't get done in five. He was very efficient and very cut to the chase.
    Anonymous — Jan 31, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Powell, MD
    About Dr. Timothy Powell, MD

    Neurology
    29 years of experience
    English
    1982697090
    Education & Certifications

    University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Wake Forest University Baptist Med Ctr
    Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
    BYU
    Epilepsy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Powell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Powell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Powell works at Providence Epilepsy Center in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Dr. Powell’s profile.

    Dr. Powell has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

