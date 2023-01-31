Dr. Timothy Powell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Powell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Powell, MD
Dr. Timothy Powell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Powell works at
Dr. Powell's Office Locations
-
1
Providence Medical Group105 W 8th Ave Ste 318C, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 474-6650
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Powell?
His bedside manner wasn't the best but he was great at what he does. He got stuff done in one appointment that other doctors couldn't get done in five. He was very efficient and very cut to the chase.
About Dr. Timothy Powell, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1982697090
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Ctr
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- BYU
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powell works at
Dr. Powell has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.