Dr. Timothy Powell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Powell works at Providence Epilepsy Center in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.