Dr. Timothy Pratt, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Timothy Pratt, MD

Dr. Timothy Pratt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.

Dr. Pratt works at MDVIP - Fenton, MIssouri in Fenton, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pratt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Fenton, MIssouri
    1011 Bowles Ave Ste 121, Fenton, MO 63026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 701-7175

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pratt?

    May 08, 2020
    Dr Pratt took care of my father for about 9 years. He and my father had a very good relationship and dr pratt managed to keep my dad stable and in his own home until age 89 despite several long term and progressive diseases. My father was still at home doing well at home with caregivers at age 90 until a family dispute forced him into a memory center where he stopped eating and passed away. He was doing great with Dr Pratt. Dr Pratt was always my dad’s true advocate and he was approachable to all of us kids and my dads ‘s nurse said he was very responsive when she called and needed anything. He is very intelligent , stays current on the latest literature. Yet Despite his intelligence, he’s still very easy to speak with, kind and very compassionate. Dr Pratt’s nurse, Annie, is a “treasure“ to the patients and to us family members. She always took our calls and helped us ASAP. They are a great team. I’m trying to get my young 29 year old son to begin seeing Dr Pratt.
    Kathy Duffy — May 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Pratt, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Timothy Pratt, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pratt to family and friends

    Dr. Pratt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pratt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Timothy Pratt, MD.

    About Dr. Timothy Pratt, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1104872068
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Tulane U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Pratt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pratt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pratt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pratt works at MDVIP - Fenton, MIssouri in Fenton, MO. View the full address on Dr. Pratt’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pratt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pratt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pratt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pratt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

