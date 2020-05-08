Dr. Timothy Pratt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pratt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Pratt, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Pratt, MD
Dr. Timothy Pratt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
Dr. Pratt's Office Locations
MDVIP - Fenton, MIssouri1011 Bowles Ave Ste 121, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (314) 701-7175
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pratt took care of my father for about 9 years. He and my father had a very good relationship and dr pratt managed to keep my dad stable and in his own home until age 89 despite several long term and progressive diseases. My father was still at home doing well at home with caregivers at age 90 until a family dispute forced him into a memory center where he stopped eating and passed away. He was doing great with Dr Pratt. Dr Pratt was always my dad’s true advocate and he was approachable to all of us kids and my dads ‘s nurse said he was very responsive when she called and needed anything. He is very intelligent , stays current on the latest literature. Yet Despite his intelligence, he’s still very easy to speak with, kind and very compassionate. Dr Pratt’s nurse, Annie, is a “treasure“ to the patients and to us family members. She always took our calls and helped us ASAP. They are a great team. I’m trying to get my young 29 year old son to begin seeing Dr Pratt.
About Dr. Timothy Pratt, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1104872068
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pratt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pratt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pratt using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pratt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pratt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pratt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pratt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.