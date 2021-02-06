Dr. Timothy Prestley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prestley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Prestley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Prestley, MD
Dr. Timothy Prestley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Prestley works at
Dr. Prestley's Office Locations
-
1
Alabama Neurology & Sleep Medicine100 Rice Mine Road Loop Ste 301, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 345-3881
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Dch Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Prestley?
Dr Prestley is a wonderful doctor! He is very thorough and genuinely care about his patients! He also has a fantastic staff at his TMS clinic!
About Dr. Timothy Prestley, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1548421803
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Univeristy of Alabma-Birmingham
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prestley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prestley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prestley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prestley works at
Dr. Prestley has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prestley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Prestley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prestley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prestley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prestley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.