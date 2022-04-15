Dr. Timothy Pritchard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pritchard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Pritchard, MD
Dr. Timothy Pritchard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.
Dr. Pritchard works at
Locations
Lake Health Mentor General Surgery9500 Mentor Ave Ste 200, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 354-0377
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Has a great personality and is very caring. I wouldn’t go anywhere else and I’m a huge Cleveland Clinic and University Hospital fan. He’s very gentle and makes you feel comfortable.
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1225126824
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clin Med Center
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
Dr. Pritchard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pritchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pritchard has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pritchard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pritchard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pritchard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pritchard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pritchard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.