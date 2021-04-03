Overview

Dr. Timothy Pursley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Pursley works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Maitland in Maitland, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.