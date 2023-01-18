See All Rheumatologists in South Windsor, CT
Dr. Timothy Quan, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (45)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Timothy Quan, MD

Dr. Timothy Quan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital, Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.

Dr. Quan works at Rheumatology Specialists of CT, Inc. in South Windsor, CT with other offices in Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Quan's Office Locations

    Rheumatology Specialists of Connecticut
    1504 Sullivan Ave, South Windsor, CT 06074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 432-8400
    Rheumatology Specialists of CT
    399 Farmington Ave Ste LL2, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 432-8400
    Rheumatology Specialists of CT
    2701 Tamarack Ave, South Windsor, CT 06074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 432-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johnson Memorial Hospital
  • Manchester Memorial Hospital
  • Rockville General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Management Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jan 18, 2023
    Started off very well, but over time seemed rushed and less interested in my needs.
    Patient — Jan 18, 2023
    About Dr. Timothy Quan, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649227208
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    • Yale University
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Quan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Quan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quan has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Quan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

