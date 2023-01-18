Dr. Timothy Quan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Quan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Quan, MD
Dr. Timothy Quan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital, Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.
Dr. Quan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Quan's Office Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Specialists of Connecticut1504 Sullivan Ave, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 432-8400
-
2
Rheumatology Specialists of CT399 Farmington Ave Ste LL2, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 432-8400
-
3
Rheumatology Specialists of CT2701 Tamarack Ave, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 432-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Rockville General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quan?
Started off very well, but over time seemed rushed and less interested in my needs.
About Dr. Timothy Quan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1649227208
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale University
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quan works at
Dr. Quan has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Quan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.