Dr. Quezada accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Timothy Quezada, DO
Overview of Dr. Timothy Quezada, DO
Dr. Timothy Quezada, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Quezada works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Quezada's Office Locations
-
1
Pittsburgh Office420 E North Ave Ste 206, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-8850
- 2 2315 Myrtle St Ste L90, Erie, PA 16502 Directions (814) 452-7575
-
3
The Nour Group for Pain Medicine103 Technology Dr, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (724) 671-1870Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Westfield Memorial Hospital189 E Main St, Westfield, NY 14787 Directions (412) 359-8878
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quezada?
About Dr. Timothy Quezada, DO
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1871942326
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quezada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quezada works at
Dr. Quezada has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quezada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quezada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quezada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.