Overview of Dr. Timothy Quinn, MD

Dr. Timothy Quinn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.



Dr. Quinn works at Eye Centers of Florida in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.