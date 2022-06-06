Overview of Dr. Timothy Ragsdale, MD

Dr. Timothy Ragsdale, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Methodist Southlake Medical Center.



Dr. Ragsdale works at Texas Ear Nose & Throat Specialists Llp in Bedford, TX with other offices in Flower Mound, TX and Southlake, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.