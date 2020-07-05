Overview of Dr. Timothy Reinke, MD

Dr. Timothy Reinke, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Reinke works at Overlake Medical Pavilion in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.